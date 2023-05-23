Body found in Mississippi River near the USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was found underneath the USS KIDD along the banks of the Mississippi River on Monday night, May 22, according to Baton Rouge Police.

The body was discovered around 7:40 p.m.

There’s no word on the identity or gender of the deceased person.

Police said officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the exact cause of death.

This investigation is ongoing.

