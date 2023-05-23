Facebook
Body found in Mississippi River near the USS Kidd Monday night

By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was found underneath the USS KIDD along the banks of the Mississippi River on Monday night, May 22, according to Baton Rouge Police.

The body was discovered at around 7:40 p.m.

There’s no word on the identity or gender of the deceased person.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the body.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more.

