Baker shooting leaves 24-year-old man dead

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baker Police Department are investigating after a man was found shot to death.

Chief Carl Dunn confirmed police responded to reports of an unresponsive man lying in the grass on Lavey Lane just after 11 p.m. Monday, May 22.

Police discovered the 24-year-old unidentified man had multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to Chief Dunn.s The coroner was called to the scene.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

