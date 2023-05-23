Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

4 dead, suspect in custody after standoff in Texas

Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials said they found four people dead following a standoff situation Tuesday at a home in Texas.

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said a person was barricaded inside the home. Sheriff’s deputies, Nash police and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded.

Police say the suspect eventually came outside and was taken into custody. Four people were then found dead inside.

Officials have not released additional information on the people involved or causes of death.

Nash is a city in the Texarkana metropolitan area and has a population of nearly 4,000 people.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Super Typhoon Mawar
Super Typhoon Mawar closes in on Guam as residents shelter, military sends away ships
WATCH: Firefighter saves his son from drowning in pool
At least 20 students are dead after a dormitory fire, the Guyanese government said on Monday.
Guyana girls dorm fire that killed 19 was deliberately set by student, official says
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich
New Sunlight Baptist Church
Groups ramp up community outreach following rash of violence