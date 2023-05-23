3 booked for illegal possession of guns at pre-K graduation in St. John Parish

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Authorities say they have arrested three people for having guns on school property in St. John the Baptist Parish.

A man, a woman, and a juvenile face charges of illegal possession of guns during a pre-kindergarten graduation.

They are 24-year-old Nick Melancon, 25-year-old Jaquanna Monique Cage, and a 16-year-old who is unidentified because of his age.

Sheriff Mike Tegre says he received a tip about armed individuals at Garyville-Mt. Airy Magnet School.

Deputies placed the school on lockdown.

As they approached the suspects they fled on foot but were eventually apprehended.

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s vehicle.

They also found a handgun that had been converted to a fully automatic.

All three suspects are in custody.

