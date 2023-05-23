Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

3 booked for illegal possession of guns at pre-K graduation in St. John Parish

School safety graphic.
School safety graphic.(Associated Press)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Authorities say they have arrested three people for having guns on school property in St. John the Baptist Parish.

A man, a woman, and a juvenile face charges of illegal possession of guns during a pre-kindergarten graduation.

They are 24-year-old Nick Melancon, 25-year-old Jaquanna Monique Cage, and a 16-year-old who is unidentified because of his age.

Sheriff Mike Tegre says he received a tip about armed individuals at Garyville-Mt. Airy Magnet School.

Deputies placed the school on lockdown.

As they approached the suspects they fled on foot but were eventually apprehended.

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s vehicle.

They also found a handgun that had been converted to a fully automatic.

All three suspects are in custody.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Police resume search for Madeleine McCann, child missing since 2007
U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
Jacque Trainer
Man arrested on child porn charges, police say
In 2018, LDAF says firefighters fought 676 wildfires across Louisiana.
Vacant house fire under investigation