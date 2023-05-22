Victim identified in deadly shooting on Tuscarora Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday, May 21.

Police identified the victim as Tyron Davis, 52.

According to police, Davis was found with multiple gunshot wounds a little after 8 a.m. in the 4000 block of Tuscarora Street.

The motive and suspect remain unknown at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

