Trending warmer, staying mainly dry this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday delivered our coolest weather in more than 2 weeks as the high ‘only’ reached 83 degrees in Baton Rouge. Temperatures will start to rebound in the days ahead as sunshine returns, but the good news is that humidity should run a bit lower than normal. Today’s highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, but the majority of us stay dry.

Rest of This Week

Spotty showers are possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain chances are posted at less than 20% on both days. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies, with highs ranging from the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

By late in the week, a deepening upper-level trough over the eastern half of the country will produce a northerly flow over our area. That northerly flow keeps things on the drier side and should also result in lower-than-normal humidity by the second half of the week. But drier air also heats up more easily, meaning that after relatively pleasant morning starts in the mid to upper 60s, afternoon highs will rebound into the low 90s on most days.

Memorial Day Weekend

A generally dry forecast persists into Memorial Day weekend, so weather should cooperate with just about any outdoor plans you may have. Humidity will start to rebound by Monday, with a morning start near 70 and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Increasing humidity also means that the heat index could be more of an issue by Memorial Day. If you’re headed eastward to the beaches, generally dry weather is also expected through the holiday weekend.

Finally, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure east of the Bahamas. That system is only given a 10% chance of development though over the next 7 days. It’s worth noting that a second low pressure center may develop in the same general area later this week.

