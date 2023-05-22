Person sought in connection with Zachary burglary investigation
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they believe may be connected with a burglary investigation.
Police said during the burglary, the individual armed themself with a dangerous weapon.
Anyone with information on the case can contact Officer Corban with Zachary Police directly by email at BCorban@zacharypd.org or call ZPD CIU at 225-654-1922.
