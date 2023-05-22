OMV opening back up Monday after statewide network outages
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jacques Berry confirmed that all of OMV field offices will be back open on Monday, May 22.
Multiple state agencies across Louisiana announced they were experiencing network outages that would impact their services.
According to officials, systems affected by the network outage were starting to come online Friday morning, May 19.
“While most of our systems are back online following yesterday’s (Thursday’s) hardware failure, we’re still experiencing connectivity issues with Office of Motor Vehicles locations,” Berry said.
The hardware failure that included the redundant backup systems is affecting the internet, email, and applications for all of the executive branches, not including elected officials or higher education, Berry explained.
The system was down for the remainder of the day on Thursday, Berry confirmed.
Berry said they are working to install new hardware they had on hand to reroute everything and get the systems back up.
All issues were a result of the hardware failure and there was no external interference.
No details have been released about what caused the network outage to occur.
