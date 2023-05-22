No. 11 LSU’s season ends in Baton Rouge Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11 LSU softball team saw its season end in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional with two losses to UL-Lafayette on Sunday, May 21.

The Tigers (42-16) fell 9-8 to the Cajuns (49-14).

Sydney Berzon (14-8) struggled early, giving up six runs in the first inning, including a grand slam. She then composed herself but allowed one run in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh.

Georgia Clark was 2-for-3 at the plate, including a home run, with three RBI and two runs scored.

Earlier in the day, the Cajuns beat the Tigers, 7-4.

