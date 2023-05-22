Mid City nonprofit to be featured on Tamron Hall Show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A non-profit organization based out of Mid City will be featured on a nationally syndicated daytime talk show on Monday, May 22.

The group, Front Yard Bikes, will appear as a guest on Tamron Hall during a series called ‘Local Small Town Heroes and Community Activist.’ The Tamron Hall Show is set to air around 3 p.m. on WAFB.

Executive Director Dustin Lafont joined the show to highlight the work that Front Yard Bikes is doing in Baton Rouge.

“We’re really excited to be able to share the impactful work that Front Yard Bikes is doing for the youth of our city,” said Dustin. “When I was a teacher, there were hundreds of kids who had no extracurricular outlet and they needed a space and a place to belong. Our students have the opportunity to see themselves as builders, creators, designers and dreamers through our mechanic, gardening, cooking, fabrication and welding programs.”

In addition to workforce development programs, the organization focuses on keeping kids in school providing mentorship and academic achievement support with the goal to give them the educational, mental and physical tools they need to be successful in life.

“Our kids are gifted, they have raw talent and we see it in our front yard,” Lafont adds. “It was a blessing to be able to share Front Yard Bike’s story with Ms. Hall and we appreciate her tremendously.”

To learn more about Front Yard Bikes, click here.

