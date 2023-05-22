Man accused of assaulting crossing guard, terrorizing neighbors arrested for arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced the arrest of an arson suspect who had allegedly been terrorizing a neighborhood while squatting at a home in the area.

According to BRFD, Ralphael Day, 43, is charged with simple arson and aggravated assault for arson that happened on East Buchanan Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive on Monday, May 22.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw light smoke coming from the front of the home.

According to BRFD, an investigator was requested due to the nature of the fire. Officials said it was determined that the flames were intentionally set.

Day left the scene of the fire and was later spotted at a grocery store, investigators said. They added that he was detained after a brief canvass of the area.

The suspect was previously arrested in connection with a fire at the same location on East Buchanan Street, according to the fire department.

Neighbors told investigators it was a common occurrence for the suspect to terrorize the neighborhood, and he would regularly break windows and throw items, sometimes flaming, into the street from the home he was squatting in, according to arrest records.

Arrest records state Day had also been harassing a crossing guard who worked across the street and helped children cross the street. He allegedly threatened to shoot and beat her.

Investigators said Day admitted to setting the fire on May 22 because “he wanted to.” They added he also admitted to assaulting the crossing guard.

Day reportedly told officials he threatened the crossing guard because of the “law of the land, that he is man and she is woman,” according to arrest records.

Authorities said Day was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

