LSU’s Dylan Crews goes back-to-back named SEC Player of the Year

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU superstar centerfielder Dylan Crews has been named the 2023 SEC Player of the Year the league announced on Monday, May 22.

Crews won the award last season and is only the second player to win the award on two different occasions. He is the only player to win it in consecutive seasons.

The awards are voted by the league’s 14 head coaches.

The junior from Longwood, Fla. leads the SEC and ranks No. 7 in the nation in batting average at .423.

Crews has hit 14 home runs, 13 doubles, and drove in 57 runs during the regular season. He also leads the SEC in on-base percentage, .573, runs scored, 79. and walks, 56.

The junior centerfielder ranks No. 2 in the nation in on-base percentage and runs scored and No. 3 in walks. Crews also has reached base in 59 games, including every game this season.

“To be named SEC Player of the Year two years in a row is an incredible accomplishment for Dylan,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “His consistency is next-level special. He is the best player in college baseball.  I am proud of Dylan for being the best player in the best league two years in a row; you can’t represent LSU Baseball any better than the way Dylan does.”

