Leader of EBR Schools selected as semi-finalist for superintendent position in Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Sito Narcisse, has been selected as a semi-finalist for a new position at a school district in another state.

According to the Broward County School System, board members selected seven applicants, including Narcisse, as semi-finalists to become Superintendent of Schools in Broward County, Fla.

The decision was made during a meeting on Monday, May 22.

The Broward County School System released Narcisse’s application to the public on Thursday, May 18.

At least one dozen other applicants applied for the position.

Narcisse has served as superintendent of EBR Schools for two years.

