Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An electric guitar once owned by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has sold for almost $600,000.

The Hard Rock Café in New York City auctioned off the black, left-handed Fender Stratocaster over the weekend, along with other pieces of rock history.

Cobain had smashed up and signed the guitar.

The instrument has been reassembled but is not playable.

It sold for $595,000, almost 10 times its estimated value.

Nirvana’s popularity soared with their second album “Nevermind” released in 1991.

Cobain died by suicide at the peak of his fame in 1994. He was just 27 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

This photo provided by Indivior in May 2023 shows their drug Opvee. On Monday, May 22, 2023,...
New nasal spray to reverse fentanyl and other opioid overdoses gets FDA approval
Record Highs Not Expected
Hot but acceptable humidity levels this week
One person died in a shooting on North Acadian Thruway on May 22, 2023.
Police, neighbors react to violent weekend in Capital City
Warming weather is melting huge amounts of snow in the mountains that accumulated in a series...
4-year-old boy’s body found in surging California river, day after sister found dead
This photo shows Lashawn Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail.
Autopsy finds ‘severe neglect’ to blame for man’s death in bedbug-infested jail cell