Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Hot but acceptable humidity levels this week

Dr. Steve provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Monday, May 22.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s upper 80°s to low 90°s for the work week. A slim chance for some spotty showers is sprinkled in during the midweek, however, most of us will remain dry.

Record Highs Not Expected
Record Highs Not Expected(WAFB)

Temperatures will trend warmer into Memorial Day Weekend. A very slim chance for a stray shower exists Saturday PM. The bigger story will be increasing humidity over the holiday weekend. Humidity levels will become more noticeable by Memorial Day itself.

High Temps Next 7 Days
High Temps Next 7 Days(WAFB)
Sprinkler Forecast
Sprinkler Forecast(WAFB)

The last few days of May will be a very typical summer-time weather pattern. Expect hot and humid conditions with a few pop-up afternoon t-showers.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, May 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Work week stays mainly dry and hot
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, May 21
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, May 21