Hot but acceptable humidity levels this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s upper 80°s to low 90°s for the work week. A slim chance for some spotty showers is sprinkled in during the midweek, however, most of us will remain dry.

Record Highs Not Expected (WAFB)

Temperatures will trend warmer into Memorial Day Weekend. A very slim chance for a stray shower exists Saturday PM. The bigger story will be increasing humidity over the holiday weekend. Humidity levels will become more noticeable by Memorial Day itself.

High Temps Next 7 Days (WAFB)

Sprinkler Forecast (WAFB)

The last few days of May will be a very typical summer-time weather pattern. Expect hot and humid conditions with a few pop-up afternoon t-showers.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.