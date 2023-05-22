Fundraiser to be held at Raising Cane’s in support of injured Denham Springs officer

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - A nonprofit organization serving first responders and their families in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas is hosting a fundraiser to benefit injured Denham Springs police officer, Shawn Kelly, and his family.

Behind the Lines BR is teaming up with Raising Cane’s for the event on Tuesday, May 23.

If you mention the fundraiser at the register of one of three Raising Cane’s locations in Livingston Parish, Cane’s will donate 15% of proceeds to benefit Cpl. Shawn Kelly.

Those 3 locations include:

2364 South Range Avenue

27932 Walker S. Road

31685 LA Hwy. 16

Cpl. Kelly was injured during a shooting on Thursday, May 11, at a shopping center on South Range Avenue in Denham Springs.

He was shot while responding to a ‘disturbance’ between a man and a woman at a popular shopping center.

Police identified the suspect as Justin Roberts, 30. Livingston Parish Sheriff, Jason Ard, confirmed that Roberts died from his injuries at the hospital after he was shot by deputies.

