Driving the Future Phone Bank now open, drawing happening May 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The final countdown is on for the 13th Annual Driving the Future campaign benefitting Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

You can help the hospital expand its services by buying a $50 raffle ticket for your chance to win one of five silver Lexus vehicles.

You can call the Phone Bank on Monday, May 22 at 225-215-0050. If the lines are busy, you can call 855-295-KIDS (5437) or go to ololchildrens.org/drive.

The drawing is happening on May 24 LIVE on WAFB at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23 is the last day to buy your tickets.

Call 225-215-0090 for your chance to win!

