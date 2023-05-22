Facebook
Denham Springs Police investigating shooting on Rushing Road

Rushing Road West shooting
Rushing Road West shooting(Denham Springs Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on the evening of Sunday, May 21.

According to DSPD, officers were dispatched to a home on Rushing Road West around 6:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found one person shot in the chest.

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital by Acadian Ambulance with injuries considered life-threatening.

Two people on the scene have been detained for questioning, officials added.

The Denham Springs Police Detectives are on the scene and have determined the area safe.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

