Coroner called to shooting scene on N. Acadian Thwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to a shooting that left a male dead on Monday, May 22, just before 12 p.m.

Officials said the shooting happened in the area of North Acadian Thruway and Gus Young Avenue in Baton Rouge.

According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department, a victim was stopped at a red light just before shots were fired. The spokesman says another vehicle pulled up on the side and started shooting into the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.

The BRPD spokesman said the male victim died at the scene of the shooting.

The shooting is just one of several shootings that happened in Baton Rouge in the past couple of days.

