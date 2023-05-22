7 injured in Thibodaux block party mass shooting, Lafourche sheriff says

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Seven people are in the hospital this morning after a mass shooting at a block party in Thibodaux that occurred Sunday (May 21) night.

There were no fatalities, officials say, and more information will come on those individuals that are receiving care in area hospitals.

#UPDATE Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms seven people were shot at a mass shooting on Hyland Road last night during a block party.



Officials say no one is dead, and they are still looking for a suspect/motive in the shooting. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/bHeIAATknp — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) May 22, 2023

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for clues that point to a suspect and a motive for the violence.

Deputies say that the block party in the Marydale community turned into violence and panic when gunfire rang out.

The sheriff says the shooting happened on Hyland Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies initially rushed to care for two people who had been shot, but quickly realized around five others were also injured in the shooting.

Some were taken to a nearby hospital and others were flown to the University Medical Center in New Orleans for emergency treatment.

“We are still working with deputies to figure out just how many people were shot, how many were injured and how are those people doing this morning,” said Sheriff Craig Webre. “The crowd cleared pretty rapidly. We secured the scene and we are piecing the evidence together. We are looking for leads and if anyone can share any information with us that’s valuable, please let us know.”

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is still looking for suspects in this case and a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information about what happened last night, call the police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.