2 dead, 1 hurt in 2 separate shootings in BR

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead and one person was taken to the hospital after two separate shootings in Baton Rouge late Sunday night into Monday morning.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed one person was found dead on West McKinley Street near Nicholson Drive around 12:45 a.m. Monday, May 22.

A second victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Baton Rouge police responded to a second deadly shooting in the 12000 block of Province Plance near Old Hammond Highway around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

There is no word on what led up to either shooting.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

