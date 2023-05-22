2 dead, 1 hurt in 2 separate shootings in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead and one person was taken to the hospital after two separate shootings in Baton Rouge late Sunday night into Monday morning.
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed one person was found dead on West McKinley Street near Nicholson Drive around 12:45 a.m. Monday, May 22.
A second victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Baton Rouge police responded to a second deadly shooting in the 12000 block of Province Plance near Old Hammond Highway around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.
There is no word on what led up to either shooting.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
