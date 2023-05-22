1 person charged in connection with arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with an arson on Monday, May 22.

According to BRFD, Ralphael Day, 43, is charged with simple arson and aggravated assault.

Officials said the arson happened on East Buchanan Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw light smoke coming from the front of the structure.

According to BRFD, an investigator was requested due to the nature of the fire. Officials said it was determined that the flames were intentionally set.

Day left the scene of the fire and was later spotted at a grocery store, investigators said. They added that he was detained after a brief canvass of the area.

The suspect was also previously arrested in connection with a fire at the same location on East Buchanan Street, according to BRFD.

Investigators said that Day admitted to setting the fire on Monday, May 22, because “he wanted to.” According to BRFD, Day also admitted to assaulting a crossing guard.

Authorities said Day was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

