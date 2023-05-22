1 injured in shooting near College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Baton Rouge on the morning of Monday, May 22.

Emergency responders confirmed it happened around 9 a.m. in the 4700 block of Aldrich Drive near College Drive.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Aldrich Drive (wafb)

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.