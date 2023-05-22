1 arrested following deadly shooting in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - One person has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead on the evening of Sunday, May 21.

According to DSPD, officers were dispatched to a home on Rushing Road West around 6:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police said Chase Nicholas Whalen, 32, was arrested and is being charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

Chase Nicholas Whalen (Denham Springs Police Department)

Daniel Debernardi, 39, was killed in the shooting, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

