2 shootings reported overnight in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials said they responded to two reported shootings overnight in Baton Rouge.

According to officials, one of the shootings happened on 75th Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Officials said the victim in the Saturday night incident is stable at this time.

There was also a reported shooting in the area of College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Officials said that incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, May 21.

The victim in the Sunday morning shooting is also stable, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

