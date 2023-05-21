Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Two-alarm fire destroys parts of Chateau Golf & Country Club in Kenner, no injuries reported

A two-alarm fire Saturday night (May 20) ravaged parts of the Chateau Golf & Country Club in...
A two-alarm fire Saturday night (May 20) ravaged parts of the Chateau Golf & Country Club in Kenner, authorities said.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire ravaged parts of the Chateau Golf & Country Club in Kenner late Saturday night (May 20).

No one was reported injured in the fire in the 3600 block of Chateau Boulevard. But the club’s golf pro shop and the storage area housing the club’s golf carts were destroyed.

A social media post from club general manager Michelle Yenni said the main building housing the club’s bar and dining room, ballroom and party/meeting rooms was undamaged. The post also said the club will remain open.

“Golf operations will resume for walkers (Sunday) and we are working diligently to be able to provide our players with golf carts,” the post said. “We appreciate everyone’s support.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Joseph Kinchen
Missing man with memory loss issues found safe
Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
Events organized to educate people about home ownership, real estate market
Fiery crash in St. Gabriel leaves 1 person dead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 21
More clouds, less heat