Two-alarm fire destroys parts of Chateau Golf & Country Club in Kenner, no injuries reported

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire ravaged parts of the Chateau Golf & Country Club in Kenner late Saturday night (May 20).

No one was reported injured in the fire in the 3600 block of Chateau Boulevard. But the club’s golf pro shop and the storage area housing the club’s golf carts were destroyed.

A social media post from club general manager Michelle Yenni said the main building housing the club’s bar and dining room, ballroom and party/meeting rooms was undamaged. The post also said the club will remain open.

“Golf operations will resume for walkers (Sunday) and we are working diligently to be able to provide our players with golf carts,” the post said. “We appreciate everyone’s support.”

