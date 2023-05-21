More clouds, less heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that we are in the wake of a weak cold front, clouds will stick around today, but at least temperatures will be held in check.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 21 (wafb)

Forecast highs today are only in the mid 80s, a significant improvement from the past two days of 93-degree highs!

Even though it may look like rain from time to time, rain chances will be very limited today, mainly less than 20% in the afternoon, with most of the viewing area remaining dry.

In fact, it looks like a dry weather regime for a big part of the ten-day forecast. We only have a few 20% chances through midweek, then high pressure takes over with dry weather the rest of the way. Of course this means hotter highs later in the week.

