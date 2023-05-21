Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

More clouds, less heat

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 21(wafb)
By Jared Silverman
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that we are in the wake of a weak cold front, clouds will stick around today, but at least temperatures will be held in check.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 21(wafb)

Forecast highs today are only in the mid 80s, a significant improvement from the past two days of 93-degree highs!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 21(wafb)

Even though it may look like rain from time to time, rain chances will be very limited today, mainly less than 20% in the afternoon, with most of the viewing area remaining dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 21(wafb)

In fact, it looks like a dry weather regime for a big part of the ten-day forecast. We only have a few 20% chances through midweek, then high pressure takes over with dry weather the rest of the way. Of course this means hotter highs later in the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 21(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 20
Don’t cancel outdoor weekend plans
FIRST ALERT FOREAST: Saturday, May 20
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, May 20
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 19
Staying hot with scattered storms returning Saturday