Fiery crash in St. Gabriel leaves 1 person dead

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fiery crash on the morning of Sunday, May 21, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.

Police said the crash happened in the area of LA 30 near LA 3115 at around 3 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two vehicles engulfed in flames, according to police.

Police said that once the flames were extinguished, law enforcement learned that one of the drivers was killed. The victim was identified by the St. Gabriel Police Department as Ronald Videau Jr., 39, of St. Gabriel.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.