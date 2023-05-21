Events organized to educate people about home ownership, real estate market

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Housing Corporation is hosting two events in June to educate the public about home ownership and the real estate market in general.

A meeting of the Louisiana Home Ownership Think Tank is set for Thursday, June 1, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Organizers said federal, state, and local government representatives will join affordable housing developers and financial institutions during the meeting.

The public can attend in person or virtually. Click here to learn more.

An event called Taste of Home is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It will take place at the Louisiana Housing Corporation on Quail Drive in Baton Rouge.

According to organizers, Taste of Home will be a home ownership workshop and backyard barbeque.

Registration for Taste of Home is required by Friday, May 26. Click here to learn more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.