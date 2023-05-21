Facebook
Deputies investigate 2 shootings in Iberville Parish; 1 person injured

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two shootings that happened on Friday, May 19.

Deputies said one of the shootings happened on Frank Street near Barrow Street. They added the victim was struck in the back and was taken to a hospital. The person is expected to survive, according to deputies.

Another shooting is under investigation in the area of Barrow Street and Julia Bell Street. Deputies said several people opened fire on a vehicle. The vehicle was struck once, but there were no injuries, according to deputies.

No suspects have been arrested in either case, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

