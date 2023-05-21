Deputies ask for help to locate missing man with memory issues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

According to EBRSO, Joseph “Joey” Kinchen, 74, hasn’t been seen since around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. He was walking in the area of Catalina Avenue in the Monticello neighborhood of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Deputies said the missing man was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black slip-on loafers. He’s also described as having blue eyes, gray hair, and a gray goatee. He is about five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds.

Kinchen suffers from memory loss issues, according to EBRSO.

Anyone with information that can help authorities is asking to call the number (225) 389-5000.

