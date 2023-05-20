Victim stabbed multiple times; 1 person arrested, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested following a stabbing that left one person injured on Friday, May 19, authorities say.

An arrest report said Kaddarrius Cage, 28, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

According to the arrest report, the stabbing happened on Ericson Avenue in Baton Rouge.

The victim arrived at the hospital with four stab wounds to the head and had a piece of a knife blade lodged in his skull, the arrest report said. Authorities also said the victim had a laceration to an artery in his head.

Authorities say the suspect told investigators he continuously stabbed the victim in an attempt to kill him. The arrest report said the suspect was restrained by another person at one point while the victim sought help.

A formal interview with the suspect was conducted, authorities said. They added that formal interviews were also conducted with a witness to the stabbing.

