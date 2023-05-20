Teen killed as 5 people are ejected in Lafourche Parish crash

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - A 17-year-old girl from Golden Meadow was killed Friday (May 19) in a two-vehicle crash on a Lafourche Parish highway in which five people were ejected from an SUV, Louisiana State Police said.

The agency said five people in a 1999 Lincoln Navigator were not wearing seat belts, and all were ejected from the vehicle when it turned in front of an oncoming Ford F-250 pickup truck shortly before 11 a.m. on Louisiana Hwy. 3235 at West 54th Street in Cut Off.

The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Destiny Borne, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mary Borne -- a 37-year-old Galliano woman who was driving the SUV -- and two other juveniles also were critically injured, State Police said.

Two passengers in the Ford pickup were wearing seatbelts and were hospitalized for treatment of “moderate injuries,” the LSP said.

State Police said the Navigator was traveling southbound on Hwy. 3235 when it attempted to turn left onto West 54th Street, failing to yield to the Ford pickup going northbound in the left lane of the highway.

Authorities said standard toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.