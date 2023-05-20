Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Teen sentenced to 20 years in connection with 2020 deadly stabbing

Gavel (Source: WAFB)
Gavel (Source: WAFB)(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors said a teen was sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter on Monday, May 15.

Benjamin Evans, 19, entered the guilty plea as part of a plea deal with prosecutors in connection with the deadly 2020 stabbing of Nathaniel Mcleod Sr., 39, prosecutors said.

RELATED: Deputies arrest juvenile in connection with fatal stabbing in Ascension Parish

Evans’ sentence was for 20 years with credit for time served, according to prosecutors.

At the time of the stabbing, Evans was a 17-year-old, authorities said. However, prosecutors said that he was prosecuted as an adult.

According to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the deadly stabbing happened back on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at a home in the L&D Trailer Park near LA-42. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Following the stabbing, Evans was found at his nearby home, prosecutors said. They added that a search warrant led to the discovery of a knife consistent with the description of a knife that a witness said was used in the deadly stabbing.

The witness also told investigators that the stabbing happened during a fight between Evans and the victim, according to prosecutors.

Evans was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Craig Stewart.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Cpl. Shawn Kelly
Saturday events organized to benefit injured Denham Springs officer
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 20
Don’t cancel outdoor weekend plans
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face ‘serious differences’
911 generic
East Baton Rouge board considering 911 fee increase to help improve services