Teen sentenced to 20 years in connection with 2020 deadly stabbing

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors said a teen was sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter on Monday, May 15.

Benjamin Evans, 19, entered the guilty plea as part of a plea deal with prosecutors in connection with the deadly 2020 stabbing of Nathaniel Mcleod Sr., 39, prosecutors said.

Evans’ sentence was for 20 years with credit for time served, according to prosecutors.

At the time of the stabbing, Evans was a 17-year-old, authorities said. However, prosecutors said that he was prosecuted as an adult.

According to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the deadly stabbing happened back on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at a home in the L&D Trailer Park near LA-42. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Following the stabbing, Evans was found at his nearby home, prosecutors said. They added that a search warrant led to the discovery of a knife consistent with the description of a knife that a witness said was used in the deadly stabbing.

The witness also told investigators that the stabbing happened during a fight between Evans and the victim, according to prosecutors.

Evans was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Craig Stewart.

