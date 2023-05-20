Saturday events organized to benefit injured Denham Springs officer

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - At least two events have been organized for Saturday, May 20, to benefit injured Denham Springs Cpl. Shawn Kelly and his family.

Cpl. Kelly was injured during a shooting on Thursday, May 11, at a shopping center on South Range Avenue in Denham Springs.

RELATED: Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead

There is a plate lunch sale scheduled to take place at the old Albertsons on Florida Boulevard at South Range Avenue in Livingston Parish.

The plate lunches will go on sale at 11 a.m. and will include jambalaya, pastalaya, BBQ chicken, corn, and beans. Each plate will cost $10 in cash only. See the below graphic for more details:

Benefit for Cpl. Shawn Kelly (Denham Springs Police Department)

There is a car, truck, and bike show set to take place at Ralph Sellers Chevrolet on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. The event will get underway at 10 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m.

There is a $10 registration, according to organizers. They added that jambalaya and BBQ are included. See the below graphic for more details:

Benefit for Cpl. Shawn Kelly (Denham Springs Police Department)

For additional details about how to support Cpl. Shawn Kelly and his family, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.