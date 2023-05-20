Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saturday events organized to benefit injured Denham Springs officer

Cpl. Shawn Kelly
Cpl. Shawn Kelly(Denham Springs Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - At least two events have been organized for Saturday, May 20, to benefit injured Denham Springs Cpl. Shawn Kelly and his family.

Cpl. Kelly was injured during a shooting on Thursday, May 11, at a shopping center on South Range Avenue in Denham Springs.

RELATED: Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead

There is a plate lunch sale scheduled to take place at the old Albertsons on Florida Boulevard at South Range Avenue in Livingston Parish.

The plate lunches will go on sale at 11 a.m. and will include jambalaya, pastalaya, BBQ chicken, corn, and beans. Each plate will cost $10 in cash only. See the below graphic for more details:

Benefit for Cpl. Shawn Kelly
Benefit for Cpl. Shawn Kelly(Denham Springs Police Department)

There is a car, truck, and bike show set to take place at Ralph Sellers Chevrolet on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. The event will get underway at 10 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m.

There is a $10 registration, according to organizers. They added that jambalaya and BBQ are included. See the below graphic for more details:

Benefit for Cpl. Shawn Kelly
Benefit for Cpl. Shawn Kelly(Denham Springs Police Department)

For additional details about how to support Cpl. Shawn Kelly and his family, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Gavel (Source: WAFB)
Teen sentenced to 20 years in connection with 2020 deadly stabbing
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 20
Don’t cancel outdoor weekend plans
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face ‘serious differences’
911 generic
East Baton Rouge board considering 911 fee increase to help improve services