Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma

FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.
FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMINY, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down all prisons statewide and canceled all visitations following an unspecified “incident” at a medium security prison in northeastern Oklahoma.

“A statewide lockdown was implemented after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy,” about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa, according to a statement Friday night.

Department spokesperson Kay Thompson said in an email Saturday that the incident is still under investigation and did not elaborate on the event.

The Dick Conner Correctional Center also has a minimum security prison on its grounds and houses about 1,200 inmates, according to the Department of Corrections website.

In September 2021, prisons statewide were locked down following what authorities said were gang-related attacks that injured several inmates at six of the department’s 21 prisons, including the Dick Conner Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Frank Spatara
Police: Ohio man charged for shooting at another car while driving drunk
Cpl. Shawn Kelly
Saturday events organized to benefit injured Denham Springs officer
Gavel (Source: WAFB)
Teen sentenced to 20 years in connection with 2020 deadly stabbing
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 20
Don’t cancel outdoor weekend plans