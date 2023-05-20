Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 5 LSU falls to Georgia in Game 3; earns No. 3 seed in SEC Tournament

LSU left fielder Tre' Morgan (18)
LSU left fielder Tre' Morgan (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU baseball team came up short in trying to sweep Georgia in the final SEC series of the regular season on Saturday, May 20.

The Tigers (42-13, 19-10 SEC) fell 9-5 to the Bulldogs (29-26, 11-19 SEC) in the third game.

LSU will be the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament. They will play on Wednesday, May 24, against the winner of the No. 6 seed against the No. 11 seed. Those teams have not yet been determined

LSU loaded the bases in the top of the ninth with two outs but Jordan Thompson flied out to center field to end the game.

Javen Coleman (1-2) started on the mound for LSU and took the loss. He allowed four runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two in three innings of work. As a group, the Tiger pitchers gave up 12 hits, walked six batters, and struck out seven.

Tre’ Morgan got LSU on the board first with a two-run homer in the top of the first. Cade Beloso and Tommy White each had solo home runs.

We visited with LSU baseball great Mikie Mahtook to discuss all things about the Tigers and what lies ahead, as the heat and postseason pressure rises.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

LSU Tigers
No. 11 shuts out UL-Lafayette to advance to Regional Final
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 5 LSU wins 7th SEC series by taking down Georgia, 8-4
LSU Softball
No. 11 LSU handles business taking down Prairie View A&M 12-2 in five innings
No. 5 LSU powers past Georgia in 12 innings, hitting 6 home runs