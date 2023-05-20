No. 5 LSU wins 7th SEC series taking down Georgia 8-4

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU picked up their seventh SEC series win of the season after taking down Georgia on Friday, May 19.

LSU (42-12, 19-9 SEC) scored 8 runs on nine hits in their 8-4 win over Georgia (28-26, 10-19 SEC).

Josh Pearson led the Tigers at the plate as he picked up three RBI and went 3-for-3 at the plate. Tommy White added two more runs and was 2-for-4 at the plate including a solo home run.

Top 5 | JP beats the shift and brings home ✌️@joshpearsonbb2 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/c1EXDFeE2d — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 19, 2023

Hayden Travinski also picked up a solo home run, his seventh of the season.

Ty Floyd (7-0) picked up the win for the Tigers going seven innings, allowing five hits, and four runs, while striking out seven and walking one.

The Tigers’ bullpen took care of business pitching two scoreless innings.

LSU will go for their third sweep of the season as they take on Georgia at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

