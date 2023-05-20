Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 5 LSU wins 7th SEC series taking down Georgia 8-4

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU picked up their seventh SEC series win of the season after taking down Georgia on Friday, May 19.

LSU (42-12, 19-9 SEC) scored 8 runs on nine hits in their 8-4 win over Georgia (28-26, 10-19 SEC).

Josh Pearson led the Tigers at the plate as he picked up three RBI and went 3-for-3 at the plate. Tommy White added two more runs and was 2-for-4 at the plate including a solo home run.

Hayden Travinski also picked up a solo home run, his seventh of the season.

Ty Floyd (7-0) picked up the win for the Tigers going seven innings, allowing five hits, and four runs, while striking out seven and walking one.

The Tigers’ bullpen took care of business pitching two scoreless innings.

LSU will go for their third sweep of the season as they take on Georgia at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

LSU Softball
No. 11 LSU handles business taking down Prairie View A&M 12-2 in five innings
No. 5 LSU powers past Georgia in 12 innings, hitting 6 home runs
LSU Softball
LSU hosts NCAA Regional as No. 10 overall seed
Former LSU and Major League Baseball player Mikie Mahtook
JACQUES TALK: Mikie Mahtook