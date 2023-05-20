Facebook
No. 11 shuts out UL-Lafayette to advance to Regional Final

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11 LSU softball team remained in the winner’s bracket to advance to the Regional Final with a shutout win over UL-Lafayette on Saturday, May 20.

The Tigers (41-15) were victorious 4-0 over the Cajuns (47-13).

Information provided by LSU Sports:

Sydney Berzon tossed a complete game shutout including four strikeouts. This is the first complete game shutout for an LSU pitcher in a post season game since Carley Hoover in 2015.

LSU will take the field at 1 p.m. CT Sunday with its opponent to be determined.

No. 5 LSU powers past Georgia in 12 innings, hitting 6 home runs