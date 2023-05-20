No. 11 shuts out UL-Lafayette to advance to Regional Final

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11 LSU softball team remained in the winner’s bracket to advance to the Regional Final with a shutout win over UL-Lafayette on Saturday, May 20.

The Tigers (41-15) were victorious 4-0 over the Cajuns (47-13).

Information provided by LSU Sports:

Sydney Berzon tossed a complete game shutout including four strikeouts. This is the first complete game shutout for an LSU pitcher in a post season game since Carley Hoover in 2015.

LSU will take the field at 1 p.m. CT Sunday with its opponent to be determined.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.