Man arrested following Shelley Street shooting

Joseph Morgan
Joseph Morgan(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested following a shooting on Wednesday, May 17, that left one person hurt, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

An arrest report said Joseph Morgan, 37, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Shelley Street near Maple Drive around 11 p.m.

Before the shooting, the suspect and the victim got into an argument that turned physical, according to the arrest report.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg.

The suspect left the scene after the shots were fired but was later taken into custody by police, according to BRPD.

