Firefighters investigate cause of fire at vacant home

Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).
Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).(Spencer Chrisman/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire at a vacant home on the morning of Saturday, May 20.

According to BRFD, the flames broke out at the home on Sora Street near Scotland Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were told there might be someone inside the home and immediately began to search for the person. However, after more than one search of the home, no one was found.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the flames remains under investigation.

