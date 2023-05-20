Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Endymion founder, former Kenner mayor Ed Muniz dead at 83

Ed Muniz, former Kenner mayor and founder of the Krewe of Endymion, has died at age 83.
Ed Muniz, former Kenner mayor and founder of the Krewe of Endymion, has died at age 83.
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Former Kenner mayor Ed Muniz, who founded the Krewe of Endymion and captained its growth into New Orleans’ largest Carnival organization, has died at age 83, Endymion president Dan Kelly confirmed to Fox 8 on Saturday (May 20).

Muniz founded the parade organization in 1966 and supervised its growth into a giant with more than 3,100 masked riders.

Muniz started his career in broadcasting in 1959 and was president of Phase II Broadcasting, which owned radio stations in six Southern states.

The Gentilly native also served 10 years on Kenner’s city council from 1980-90, and was elected the city’s mayor in 2006.

Krewe of Endymion founder honored with a statue on Delgado Community College campus

Just last Saturday, a 7-foot statue honoring Muniz was unveiled on the campus of Delgado Community College, near the Orleans Avenue spot where the Endymion parade begins.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Joseph Morgan
Man arrested following Shelley Street shooting
Cpl. Shawn Kelly
Saturday events organized to benefit injured Denham Springs officer
Gavel (Source: WAFB)
Teen sentenced to 20 years in connection with 2020 deadly stabbing
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 20
Don’t cancel outdoor weekend plans