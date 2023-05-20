East Baton Rouge board considering 911 fee increase to help improve services

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish residents could see a small increase in their phone bills as early as next month amid a new effort to improve 911 services.

The East Baton Rouge Communications District is proposing a 911 fee rate increase to fund day-to-day call-taking operations, maintenance, and phone system upgrades.

If approved, residential landlines will see an annual increase of $4.32, cellular lines would see an increase of $4.80, and business landlines would see an increase of $5.88.

The potential change could generate over $2.2 million annually.

“We’re talking about less than a cup of coffee at Starbucks… every year,” said Jim Verlander from the East Baton Rouge Communications District.

According to Verlander, the volume of 911 calls in East Baton Rouge Parish increased by 62% from 2019 through 2022.

The last 911 fee increase was in 2005.

Verlander believes the additional funds will help 911 continue to save lives.

“We want to be able to provide them with the best services that they can get from 911,” said Verlander.

The board will hold a special meeting on May 31 to discuss the potential increase.

If it passes, it will take effect starting June 1.

