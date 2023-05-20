Don’t cancel outdoor weekend plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even though there is a cold front expected to move through Sunday, our rain chances this weekend appear limited.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 20 (wafb)

Today will be another hot and humid one with highs in the lower 90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s with the humidity. Rain chances Saturday are running from 20% to 30% in the afternoon and evening.

There is a very limited chance of strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening, with only a level one marginal risk. Behind the front on Sunday, we look to cool down slightly. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s with less humidity. However, we won’t see a clearing. In fact, it may stay mostly cloudy through much of the day, keeping highs in check.

There is a 20% chance of an isolated shower, but most of us will stay dry. The dry weather regime holds true for much of the ten-day forecast with a drier back end of the extended, with highs creeping back into the 90s.

