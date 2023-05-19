Facebook
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three Ohio teens are looking forward to an exciting graduation weekend, when they’ll be honored as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.

The best part? They’re triplets!

Sadie, Gage and Caydin Barker graduate from Sebring McKinley High School on Sunday, with nothing but bright futures ahead of them.

“These three are amazing in everything they have done in life so far,” said their mom, Becky Pusateri-Barker.

Caydin and Sadie will be named co-valedictorians, and Gage will be named salutatorian.

Sadie is planning to attend the University of Cincinnati, majoring in chemical engineering and branching into law school.

Electrical Lineman trade school is up next for Gage, who hasn’t ruled out college completely.

Caydin is also planning to attend the University of Cincinnati, majoring in electrical engineering and branching into business.

So far, Pusateri-Barker said Sadie has won $15,000 in scholarships and Caydin has won $10,000 in scholarships.

They were chosen as two of the 17 recipients of the Edward J. Debartolo Scholarship, which received 350 applications.

WAFB Streaming
