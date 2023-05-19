Teen, juvenile accused of crashing car stolen from used car lot

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - A teen and juvenile could face charges in two parishes after the car they allegedly crashed in East Feliciana Parish reportedly turned out to be stolen from a used car lot in a neighboring parish.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Jalen Johnson, 18, of Baton Rouge, and a juvenile on Wednesday, May 17, not long after they fled from a white KIA Soul that had run off the road and rolled over on Highway 957.

A deputy responding to the crash reported the vehicle had been hotwired and its ignition switch removed.

Johnson was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, hit-and-run driving, no driver’s license, improper vehicle equipment, careless operation of a motor vehicle, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to the sheriff’s office.

The juvenile was charged with obstructing a police investigation, and he was released to his parents, added the sheriff’s office.

Officials later learned while investigating that the vehicle was stolen from a used car lot in Baton Rouge, and it had a stolen license plate from a different white KIA Soul, neither of which had been reported stolen yet, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Baton Rouge Police Department plans to charge both suspects with auto theft, added the sheriff’s office.

