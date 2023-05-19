Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Teen, juvenile accused of crashing car stolen from used car lot

Auto theft
Auto theft(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - A teen and juvenile could face charges in two parishes after the car they allegedly crashed in East Feliciana Parish reportedly turned out to be stolen from a used car lot in a neighboring parish.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Jalen Johnson, 18, of Baton Rouge, and a juvenile on Wednesday, May 17, not long after they fled from a white KIA Soul that had run off the road and rolled over on Highway 957.

A deputy responding to the crash reported the vehicle had been hotwired and its ignition switch removed.

Johnson was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, hit-and-run driving, no driver’s license, improper vehicle equipment, careless operation of a motor vehicle, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to the sheriff’s office.

The juvenile was charged with obstructing a police investigation, and he was released to his parents, added the sheriff’s office.

Officials later learned while investigating that the vehicle was stolen from a used car lot in Baton Rouge, and it had a stolen license plate from a different white KIA Soul, neither of which had been reported stolen yet, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Baton Rouge Police Department plans to charge both suspects with auto theft, added the sheriff’s office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 19
Staying hot with scattered storms returning Saturday
Darkendrus Lanaute.
CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for man wanted for principle to attempted first-degree murder
LSU awards more than 4,600 degrees at graduation
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks at standstill as Republicans, White House face ‘real differences’