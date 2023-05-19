Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Taste of Mid City showcasing your favorite restaurants, chefs

On Sunday, May 21 you’ll get the chance to try Baton Rouge’s newest food festival: Taste of Mid...
On Sunday, May 21 you’ll get the chance to try Baton Rouge’s newest food festival: Taste of Mid City.(Taste of Mid City/Facebook)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When you think of the Mid City area, what restaurants do you think of? Sunday, May 21 you’ll get the chance to try Baton Rouge’s newest food festival: Taste of Mid City.

It’s happening at 250 S. Foster Dr. in Baton Rouge from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You’ll be able to sample your favorite restaurants, enjoy live music by BR Music Studios and participate in games and activities for kids.

The event is hosted by Franklin Associates to bring the community together for a fun and family-oriented day all while supporting a noble cause.

It’s happening at 250 S. Foster Dr. in Baton Rouge from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

100% of the net proceeds from this event will benefit Youth City Lab. You can read more about their mission here.

Participating v﻿endors include:

- Baton Rouge General Medical Center

- Bistro Byronz

- Calandro’s Supermarket

- Canatella Grocery

- Culinary Productions

- Hub & Spoke

- King Tremaine Premium Candies

- Liquid Fix

- Mid City Beer Garden

- Mestizo’s

- Mr. C’s Deli

- Monjuni’s

- Reginelli’s

Click here for more information about the festival.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the...
Zelenskyy to join G7 as leaders prepare to unveil new Russia sanctions
Police lights
Shots reportedly fired off of Highland Road
Internet outage
Statewide network outages impact multiple agencies
LSU to award over 4,600 degrees at graduation