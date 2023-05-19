Taste of Mid City showcasing your favorite restaurants, chefs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When you think of the Mid City area, what restaurants do you think of? Sunday, May 21 you’ll get the chance to try Baton Rouge’s newest food festival: Taste of Mid City.

It’s happening at 250 S. Foster Dr. in Baton Rouge from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You’ll be able to sample your favorite restaurants, enjoy live music by BR Music Studios and participate in games and activities for kids.

The event is hosted by Franklin Associates to bring the community together for a fun and family-oriented day all while supporting a noble cause.

100% of the net proceeds from this event will benefit Youth City Lab. You can read more about their mission here.

Participating v﻿endors include:

- Baton Rouge General Medical Center

- Bistro Byronz

- Calandro’s Supermarket

- Canatella Grocery

- Culinary Productions

- Hub & Spoke

- King Tremaine Premium Candies

- Liquid Fix

- Mid City Beer Garden

- Mestizo’s

- Mr. C’s Deli

- Monjuni’s

- Reginelli’s

Click here for more information about the festival.

