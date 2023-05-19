Systems starting to come online after statewide network outages impact multiple agencies, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple state agencies across Louisiana announced they are experiencing network outages that will impact their services until the problem has been fixed.

Systems affected by the network outage were starting to come online Friday morning, May 19, according to officials.

A hardware failure that included the redundant backup systems is affecting the internet, email, and applications for all of the executive branch, not including elected officials or higher education, according to Jacques Berry, director of policy and communication for the division of administration.

The system was down for the remainder of the day on Thursday, Berry confirmed.

Berry said they are working to install new hardware they had on hand to reroute everything and get the systems back up.

The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles released the following statement:

Due to a statewide network outage affecting all Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles field offices, we are currently unable to provide services to residents at this time. There is no estimated time for restoration available. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and cooperation. We will provide regular updates on www.expresslane.org and OMV social media platforms. The LDWF computer network is down, including email and telephone systems. We apologize for the inconvenience. Our headquarters staff cannot answer phone calls or process boat registrations or licenses. The state Office of Technology Services is currently working on a resolution. Please wait to travel to LDWF headquarters for licensing and boat registration work until this problem is resolved.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services released the following statement:

The Louisiana State Network has experienced an outage that is affecting all state email capability and systems that support DCFS programs and services, including the CAFE Self Service Portal. The state Office of Technology Services is working to resolve the issue. We will post updates as they are available and apologize for any inconvenience this statewide outage is causing. The email outage is affecting the operation of the DCFS Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline. Until the toll-free number returns to full operation, please make emergency reports to law enforcement. Mandatory reporters may still enter reports of abuse and/or neglect through the mandatory reporter portal at www.dcfs.la.gov/MandatedReporterPortal (http://www.dcfs.la.gov/MandatedReporterPortal). We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released the following statement:

The LDWF computer network is down, including email and telephone systems. We apologize for the inconvenience. Our headquarters staff cannot answer phone calls or process boat registrations or licenses. The state Office of Technology Services is currently working on a resolution. Please wait to travel to LDWF headquarters for licensing and boat registration work until this problem is resolved.

No details have been released about what caused the network outage to occur.

