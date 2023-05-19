Facebook
Systems starting to come online after statewide network outages impact multiple agencies, officials say; OMV closed until Monday

Multiple state agencies across Louisiana announced Thursday morning, May 18, that they are experiencing network outages that will impact their services.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple state agencies across Louisiana announced they are experiencing network outages that will impact their services until the problem has been fixed.

According to officials, systems affected by the network outage were starting to come online Friday morning, May 19; however, some offices will remain closed for the rest of the week.

All Office of Motor Vehicle field offices across the state will be closed until Monday, May 22, according to Jacques Berry, director of policy and communication for the division of administration.

“While most of our systems are back online following yesterday’s hardware failure, we’re still experiencing connectivity issues with Office of Motor Vehicles locations,” Berry said.

The hardware failure that included the redundant backup systems is affecting the internet, email, and applications for all of the executive branch, not including elected officials or higher education, Berry explained.

The system was down for the remainder of the day on Thursday, Berry confirmed.

Berry said they are working to install new hardware they had on hand to reroute everything and get the systems back up.

All issues were a result of the hardware failure and there was no external interference.

The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles released the following statement:

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services released the following statement:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released the following statement:

No details have been released about what caused the network outage to occur.

